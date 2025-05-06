BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Teacher Appreciation Day 2025 🇺🇸 | Freebies, Deals & Big Thanks to Educators!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 6 days ago

Teacher Appreciation Day 2025 🇺🇸 | Freebies, Deals & Big Thanks to Educators!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

It's U.S. Teacher Appreciation Day 2025, and the nation is coming together to honor the incredible educators who shape our future! From May 6 to May 10, schools, students, and businesses across America are celebrating teachers with free food, discounts, heartfelt gifts, and millions in support programs.


In this video, we cover:

✅ The history and importance of Teacher Appreciation Day

🎁 Top deals from Chipotle, Sonic, MOD Pizza, Staples & more

💻 Google’s AI & computer science training for teachers

📚 Simple gift ideas to say "thank you"

📆 How to claim your freebies with a valid school ID


💬 Tell us in the comments: Who’s a teacher that changed your life?


📲 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more global news, celebrations, and inspiring stories from News Plus Globe.

#TeacherAppreciationDay #ThankATeacher #TeacherWeek2025 #EducationMatters #FreebiesForTeachers #TeachersRock #TeacherDeals #GoogleForEducation #ChipotleForTeachers #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
teachersappreciationteacher appreciation dayteacher appreciation weekteacher appreciationteacher appreciation gifthappy teacher appreciation daynational teacher appreciation dayhappy teachers dayteachers dayteacher day cardhappy teachers day cardteachers day cardteachers day giftspecial education teachernational teacher daydiy teachers day cardcard for teachers dayhandmade teachers day card
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy