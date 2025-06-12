DENOMINATION MEANS TO DIVIDE | 6-12-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2429
Show Notes:
Scott Schara's case mentioned on Joe Rogan: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKxGvYjqxTH/
Left melts down over ad: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1932899788174905655
NJ Natural Family Month proclamation: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/Barnegat-Resolutioin-2025.pdf
Family Research Council: Fidelity Month: https://washingtonstand.com/commentary/fidelity-month-the-goddesigned-answer-to-pride-month
Secret Rulers: https://www.facebook.com/reel/579052654784321
Ad for Rioters in LA: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=1114352467149691&rdid=PxUnFbVbnPw2opyG
Church of the Nazarene split: https://kfor.com/news/local/nazarene-denomination-sues-breakaway-congregation/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
