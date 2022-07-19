Want to Save Democracy, Here is What You Do

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HR 4350 is a bill in the US Congress today that would take control of the military from the US Congress and give it to the president! That would be the end of Democracy and the beginning of a dictatorship. "We the People" must rise up and stop this Coup d'état by coming together and standing up for American Democracy.