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The devil files complaints against you all the time
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0 view • October 26, 2021
unbeknownst to many "Christians" out there, the devil is filing legal actions against YOU for everything that you have done that is sin. Your churches are NOT telling you this (they may not know), but what happens when you are judged is that Jesus is going to see all of these legal actions against you, and if you don't contest them, you MAY lose your salvation.
For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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