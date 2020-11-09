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CNN Shows Vote Flipping Live in Action from GOP to Dem
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61 views • November 09, 2020
CNN reports on the election and shows the vote flipping from Republicans to Democrats live on-air during the election. CNN later discovers this important fact and decides to take action. Their solution? Delete their entire election night coverage, passing the word along to ABC, NBC, FOX, etc.
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