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Elite are exploiting the stock market to get RICH OFF OF YOU
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193 views • February 16, 2022
2021 logged more money flowing into the stock market than the prior 25 years COMBINED. 2022 is expected to exceed that number by 45 percent. But with the COVID pandemic, supply chain shortages, and inflation, those two stats should be enough for you to take pause and say, 'that doesn’t sound good.' Glenn explains what’s REALLY going on, how global elite are using the market to get rich, and why YOU will be on the hook for ALL of it when the system fails. ‘PREPARE FOR IMPACT,’ Glenn warns...
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