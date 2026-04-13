Cannon Spike (2000, Dreamcast)

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Cannon Spike (known as Gunspike (ガンスパイク) in Japan) originally developed by Psikyo for the arcades. It was ported to the Dreamcast by Psikyo and published by Capcom.
Somewhere in the 21st century, a troubled world economy leads to a wave of terrorism. The "World Union for Peace" organizes a counter terrorist force.
The game is basically is series of arena fights. You get dropped in a relatively small arena and need to shoot all waves of enemies until the mid-boss or stage boss arrives. Once the boss is beaten, the current segment or stage is completed.
The game can be played in two-player co-op.