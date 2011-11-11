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Urgent and Imporatant Dream: 11-11-11,12 Elon Musk, and a pill or tablet. And more???
wutaga
wutaga
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51 views • October 14, 2020
The title explains much. Is Elon good or bad for us? Is the pill an evil conspiracy or an effort to save mankind and preserve our well-being? My impressions and feeling are that he means well, and there is goodness within. But aside from the dream, I don't know him and know little about him. And what may happen on 11-11-11, or what may it symbolize? And of course 12 being the number of government...Maybe Elon could be the first billionaire to step forward on behalf of good people and conservative Christians, our well being and God's agenda. Is this something the "christian" pony-boys with their castles, jets, massive churches and excessive wealth, who serve their 501-c3 status as gods have been unwilling to do? Maybe he will put his money where his mouth is, rather than yours and mine??? ...Am I joking or not? Prayer is in order! [email protected] with interpretations, ideas, and much needed support. Thank you, Wade
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healthtreasondeceptionprophecygovernmentbrennaneugenicselon muskclintonsdreamurgentdarkness and light
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