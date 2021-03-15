© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Raises Tyranny's Benchmark
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • March 15, 2021
The whole world knows the embarrassing truth. Joe Biden is a stooge for the New World Order. A sacrificial lamb, grazing in the dumping ground of the oncoming and inevitable public outrage as a result of the globalist Agenda 2030. This agenda was paused and criticized openly for the past four years. And now it has been restarted with hyper abandon. As the tyranny skyrockets to a new benchmark. And Joe Biden is the perfect compromised puppet to stumble around and take all the blame.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604f8d31c2b1d14512143c98
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604f8d31c2b1d14512143c98
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.