Dr Kerryn Phelps Needs to be Reported to Crimestoppers Immediately

Dr Kerryn Phelps and her partner have experienced sever side effects from the Covid 19 Jab. A “former top doctor”, she is saying things that the “conspiracy theorists” have been saying for years now – while getting banned, censored, deleted and unpersoned on social media; and some even receiving visits form police.
Don’t share this video to Facebook or other big tech platforms. It’s a waste of time. Instead, share it via messenger or email where algorithms can’t push it down the memory hole. Or independent social media.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.