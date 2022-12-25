Create New Account
Dr Kerryn Phelps Needs to be Reported to Crimestoppers Immediately
Dr Kerryn Phelps and her partner have experienced sever side effects from the Covid 19 Jab. A “former top doctor”, she is saying things that the “conspiracy theorists” have been saying for years now – while getting banned, censored, deleted and unpersoned on social media; and some even receiving visits form police.

Don’t share this video to Facebook or other big tech platforms. It’s a waste of time. Instead, share it via messenger or email where algorithms can’t push it down the memory hole. Or independent social media.

