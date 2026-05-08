The seal nursery. In Magadan (Russia), volunteers are caring for three squirrels. The babies were left without a mother due to the fact that the ice cracked and separated them from each other. Now the crumbs are being fed and prepared to be released into the Sea of Okhotsk.

Squirrels are born on ice floes. But due to climate change and fishing, these animals are under threat. You will learn how to save pinnipeds from the movie 'Never Furget' (https://en.rtdoc.tv/films/461-never-furget) (2021).

Adding:

Two Majors#Report on the morning of May 8, 2026

▪️The enemy shot down 405 UAVs of the enemy just before midnight yesterday. During the night, the air defense work continued: Sevastopol, Crimea, and the Moscow direction repelled air raids, and there was a drone threat in a number of regions. The enemy is spreading footage from Rostov.

An important statement was made yesterday by the Russian Ministry of Defense about the use of Ukrainian Armed Forces' airspace in Latvia for attacks on the Leningrad region:

On May 7, 2026, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack civilian infrastructure in the area of St. Petersburg.

At about 3:20 am Moscow time, the radio technical reconnaissance of the 6th Guards Army of the Aerospace Forces of Russia detected a group of six UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Latvia.

At the same time, two French Rafale fighters and two F-16 fighters were detected in the air over Latvia by Russian airspace control means.

Around four o'clock in the morning, the tracks of five of the six detected UAVs disappeared in the area of the city of Rezekne in the east of Latvia.

The sixth UAV, after entering Russian airspace at 4:41 am Moscow time, was shot down by Russian air defense means in the area of the settlement of Likhachevo (78 km southeast of Pskov).

As a result of the examination of the fallen debris, the air target that attacked from the airspace of Latvia was identified as an An-196 "Lutiy" UAV of Ukrainian production.

▪️During the truce, Moscow has ceased strikes by missile troops and artillery, high-precision long-range weapons of sea and air-based, attack UAVs on the dislocation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and infrastructure objects related to the military-industrial complex and the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the depth of Ukraine's territory.

▪️In the Belgorod region yesterday, in the village of Voznesenovka, an enemy drone hit a service minibus, killing a woman and injuring two people. In the village of Cheremoshnoe, two men were injured in a drone strike on a car. Peaceful residents were also injured in Kosilovo, Novenko, Krasnaya Yaruga, and Gora-Podol.

▪️In the Zaporozhye region

Several UAVs were shot down on the approach to the city and directly over the city. The enemy's UAVs are increasingly trying to break through to the main highway of the region.

✨The offensive actions of the Russian Armed Forces over the past day against the backdrop of the truce did not yield significant results. The zone of combat contact remains unchanged without significant changes.

The Report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)