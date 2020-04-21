Can a mixture of hydrogen and oxygen (Brown's gas) support the body during a corona virus attack?

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Links to the science:
http://www.nhc.gov.cn/xcs/zhengcwj/20...
https://vimeo.com/395657458 (34 minutes in)
https://youtu.be/Gcq1jwbpTNA
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