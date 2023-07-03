https://gettr.com/post/p2l1mo798b8

06.29 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

In order to curry favor with the Chinese Communist Party, the current U.S. government had to deny Guo Wengui's request for bail and had to lie about the establishment of the CCP's spy base in Cuba. But appeasement will never work.

为了讨好中共，美国现任政府不得不拒绝郭文贵的保释要求，不得不对中共在古巴的间谍基地的设立撒谎。但绥靖主义永远不会奏效。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@jeremyherrell @mosenglish @moschinese





