Universal Shredder | One Machine for Wood Biomass Waste and Recycling Solutions

Looking for a powerful and flexible shredding solution for different materials?

Our Universal Shredder is designed to handle a wide range of applications with one single machine.





From wood waste, biomass, pallets, branches, straw, and crop residues, to industrial scraps and bulky materials, this universal shredder delivers stable performance, strong cutting force, and consistent output. Its optimized rotor design and wear-resistant blades ensure efficient shredding, even for tough and irregular materials.





🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867