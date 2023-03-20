Inflation is a Crime. YOU’RE the Victim!! yes you!

After two years of “flattening the curve”, America’s pandemic response has resulted in the flattening of wallets. An unprecedented amount of money printing has sent prices skyrocketing, and Americans trying to get their lives “back to normal” are experiencing anything but.
This video brought to you by https://youtu.be/4-5pmFNdKsY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.