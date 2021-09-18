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San Francisco, California Mayor, London Breed, Breaks Health Mandate by Partying Without Mask
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50 views • September 18, 2021
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is raising some questions about the city's ongoing mask mandate. Breaking the health order, she was seen partying with BLM co-founder at a nightclub last night. Is she signaling that the mask mandate is over or was she just breaking the rules?
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