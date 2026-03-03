The Cost of Copying China Too Late, an interview with Garland Nixon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
You can’t rebuild 20 years of industrial ecosystems overnight. Factories don’t stand alone — they depend on supply chains, materials, infrastructure, and skilled labor. China grew its dominance organically. Now U.S. leaders say, “Let’s copy them.” Too late. Industrial power isn’t a switch — it’s an ecosystem built over decades.
#SupplyChain #Industry #EconomicStrategy #ChinaVsUS #Manufacturing #Policy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
2:51End Screen