Russiagate Resurrected: Biden's Spooks Claim Putin Election Meddling...Again!

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A conveniently timed new "Intelligence Community Assessment" - declassified yesterday, claims that the Russian president directed his spies and proxies to throw the US election to Trump. All the claims and evidence of Biden family corruption were actually just Kremlin spy tricks. Also today, are you ready for your vaccine passport?