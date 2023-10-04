Kevin Pelosi hammered. Nice Nazis will break narrative. Pro-crime people met karma. Swedish clowns

#KevinMcCarthy #propaganda #narrative #media #karma
Hammering video, habitual texts, ha-ha images, and harmless links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/kevin-pelosi-hammered
A big discount on your first usage of the hotel/renting service AirBNB, while supporting me a lot:
https://www.airbnb.com/c/henrikw166
Use this link if you want to rent out:
https://www.airbnb.com/r/henrikw166
Year 2022 English mug anti-viral mug:
https://teespring.com/HenrikWallin
Or in exotic Swedish:
https://teespring.com/HenrikWallinSv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.