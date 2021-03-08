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Assorted Sashimi Platter — Tuna, Bonito & Yellowtail (刺身の盛り合わせ)
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11 views • March 08, 2021
Ingredients:
1-pound of seared bonito.
1-pound of tuna.
1/2 pound of yellowtail.
6-cloves of organic garlic.
3-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
Tags:
#Tuna #Bonito #Yellowtail
#OrganicGarlic #Allicin #RawFood #EasyRecipes #Katsuo #Skipjack #Tuna #Sashimi #JapaneseaFood #Food #Tataki #Tuna #Yellowtail #SashimiPlatter
#刺身の盛り合わせ #刺身 #盛り合わせ #ハマチ #マグロ #カツオ #初鰹 #カツオのたたき #簡単レシピ #12ヶ月の食卓 #樽醤油 #有機醤油 #有機ニンニク #エサンテオリーブオイル #アリシン #ノンスティックグリルパン #クイーンクック #AmwayQueen #AmwayiCook #ケトジェニック #Ketogenic
1-pound of seared bonito.
1-pound of tuna.
1/2 pound of yellowtail.
6-cloves of organic garlic.
3-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
Tags:
#Tuna #Bonito #Yellowtail
#OrganicGarlic #Allicin #RawFood #EasyRecipes #Katsuo #Skipjack #Tuna #Sashimi #JapaneseaFood #Food #Tataki #Tuna #Yellowtail #SashimiPlatter
#刺身の盛り合わせ #刺身 #盛り合わせ #ハマチ #マグロ #カツオ #初鰹 #カツオのたたき #簡単レシピ #12ヶ月の食卓 #樽醤油 #有機醤油 #有機ニンニク #エサンテオリーブオイル #アリシン #ノンスティックグリルパン #クイーンクック #AmwayQueen #AmwayiCook #ケトジェニック #Ketogenic
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