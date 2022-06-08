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Lesson from History: Transgender Mania is a Sign of Cultural Collapse
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152 views • June 08, 2022
Lesson from History: Transgender Mania is a Sign of Cultural Collapse
Camille Paglia questions the current transgender mania, the wisdom of surgical intervention and signs of cultural collapse:
"And I found in my study that history is cyclic, and everywhere in the world you find this pattern in ancient times: that as a culture begins to decline, you have an efflorescence of transgender phenomena. That is a symptom of cultural collapse."
Camille Paglia questions the current transgender mania, the wisdom of surgical intervention and signs of cultural collapse:
"And I found in my study that history is cyclic, and everywhere in the world you find this pattern in ancient times: that as a culture begins to decline, you have an efflorescence of transgender phenomena. That is a symptom of cultural collapse."
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