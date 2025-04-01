Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 55 | Who’s the Fool Now? The Strange History of April 1st

Think April Fools’ Day is just about lame pranks and whoopee cushions? Think again. In this episode, we’re breaking down the strange and surprisingly global origins of April 1st, the myths behind the madness, and the real events that actually happened on this famously unserious day — including some that weren’t jokes at all. Let's dig into what makes this day so weirdly universal, and how it keeps evolving.





Subscribe, Like & Share and maybe double-check that email isn’t just trying to sell you a llama.





💖 Support & Thrive! Discover my favorite wellness resources and trusted partners while helping me continue sharing valuable content.

📘 Explore all: https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws





TRUSTED PARTNERS:

☕ PURITY ORGANIC COFFEE: https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee

Use code AATKINS and save 10%





📘 HEALTH RANGER STORE: Healing the World Through Clean Food

https://bit.ly/4hhtepa





🌟 SOMA HEALTH: Detoxing from Heavy Metals

https://somahealth.net/aff/8/ Use code YHU to save 10%





📘 RNC Store: B17 Supplements & Natural Health Treatments

https://rncstore.com/yhu Save 10% with code YHU





🌟 MASTERPEACE: Nutrient Dense Structured Marine Plasma

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=8681





☕ BUY ME A COFFEE: Grateful for your support! Your free downloads are waiting!

https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins