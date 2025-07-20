Introduction to the Escape the Big Tech Prison Challenge - The Game Premise

https://walkawayfrombigtech.com/

THE GAME PREMISE

You are in a high-stakes race to escape the Big Tech Digital Prison before the exits disappear in 2027

In the 10 Steps to Escape the Big Tech Digital Prison, the gamified training transforms the serious mission of escaping Big Tech’s Digital Prison into a high-stakes challenge where the clock is ticking towards 2027 and your digital freedom is on the line.

WHY 2027

The U.S. Department of Defence (Big Brother), has announced the implementation of a Zero Trust Internet by 2027. This will be a global system that will require a government-issued Digital ID to access most websites and services you use today.

But it doesn’t stop there. This Digital ID will connect seamlessly with Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and be tied to health passports, Social Credit Scores, and carbon credit systems…everything!

These all combine to create a comprehensive framework of control over every part of your Digital Life. Once this infrastructure is in place, all exits to the Digital Prison will disappear and Escape for those caught inside will become almost impossible.

MY PREDICTION

By 2027, public demand for government intervention will surge globally in response to the CHAOS unleashed by AI – particularly deepfakes. People will line up to receive new forms of digital ID, viewing them as necessary safeguards in a digital world they can no longer trust.

THE SOLUTION

Governments have consistently failed to protect anyone – especially children. So why should we expect their next solution to be any different? They’re not about protection; they’re about control.

People need to take responsibility for protecting themselves by taking control over their own digital lives, and this game will show you how

MISSION OBJECTIVES

You’ve escaped the Big Tech Digital Prison when you have completed all the mission objects:

Outsmart Big Tech! Break Free from their Control and Escape to Digital Freedom, before getting trapped inside their Digital Prison.

To

Escape you need to Find Exits, and Build special Escape CARS, and Drive to Digital Freedom Destinations.

Find Exits: Your primary mission is to locate “exits” for each major part of your digital life before they disappear.

Build Escape CARS: Create CARS for each of the exits, tailored to protect and separate that aspect of your digital life.

Reach Your Destinations: Use your CARS to safely navigate toward your Digital Freedom DESTINATIONS , each representing a secure and private part of your digital life.

Put Big Tech in Digital Prison: Isolate Big Tech and Big Brother from the rest of your Digital Life by putting them into a virtual Digital Prison on your device where you control what they have access to.

Real Stakes: The game mirrors real-world challenges, with 2027 marking the deadline for action.

Engaging Theme: The automotive theme simplifies complex digital privacy concepts and keeps the process fun and relatable.

Stealth and Adaptability: Players learn to outmanoeuvre surveillance and censorship through practical strategies.

A Personalised Journey: Every player’s escape looks different, as CARS are customised to their needs, resources, and goals.

