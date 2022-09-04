Russian-Speaking People React on Maidan - The Donbass 2014.

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How did Russian-speaking population of Ukraine react on Maidan?
‘People wouldn’t accept the coup d’etat and tried to determine what to do next, because they weren’t ready to accept the way events had unfolded in Kiev’, says former resident of Odessa Igor Polovnev.
According to him, Russian-speaking people in Ukraine didn’t want to join European Union and wanted to continue being friends with Russia. Watch our video to learn what Maidan events provoked in Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine.