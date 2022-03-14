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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 7: The Role Of The Local Community + Participatory Budgeting
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30 views • March 14, 2022
FEBRUARY 3, 2022 Catherine Austin Fitts returns to “Financial Rebellion” this week to explain the importance of the community in determining the financial outlook of the country. She unpacks “participatory budgeting” and the value in its practice, the relationship that all people need to have with their local sheriff and why and simple and effective ways to get involved in strengthening local community. Then, an eye-opening conversation on cryptocurrency and the pressures that come with it.
Who's Your Sheriff?: https://library.solari.com/whos-your-sheriff/
Economics 101: https://library.solari.com/economics-101-2/
Unpacking Your Financial Ecosystem: https://library.solari.com/unpacking-your-financial-ecosystem/
Follow The Money: https://home.solari.com/book-review-follow-the-money-a-citizens-guide-to-local-government/
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
FEBRUARY 3, 2022
Who's Your Sheriff?: https://library.solari.com/whos-your-sheriff/
Economics 101: https://library.solari.com/economics-101-2/
Unpacking Your Financial Ecosystem: https://library.solari.com/unpacking-your-financial-ecosystem/
Follow The Money: https://home.solari.com/book-review-follow-the-money-a-citizens-guide-to-local-government/
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
FEBRUARY 3, 2022
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