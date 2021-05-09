Who Gets Custody of the Gates Foundation? - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: How Bill And Melinda Plan To Divide Their $150 Billion Fortune
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/here-everything-we-know-about-how-bill-and-melinda-plan-divide-their-150-billion-fortune
"I Have Changed My Mind And Do Not Want A Divorce From This Amazing Handsome Man," Says Glossy-Eyed Melinda Gates After Receiving Vaccine
https://twitter.com/thebabylonbee/status/1389344691947253761
Image: Bill and Rachel - It's a Match!
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/601835364159586344/839010926971322378/E0hOt4YXMAI2LNg.jpg
Image: When You're Newly Single And Lost Your Wingman
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/601835364159586344/839554139398078464/E0pAoTDWUAE-aV6.png
Is Melinda Divorcing Bill Gates Over Jeffrey Epstein?
https://banned.video/watch?id=6091ed1daecbaf0ef94e84e3
VH1's "Fabulous Life of Billion Dollar Wall Street Ballers" Fawns Over Jeffrey Epstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GO2clDz4CGQ&;t=0s
Who Is Bill Gates?
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Cascade Transfers $1.8 Billion of Equities to Melinda Gates
https://archive.is/XmMCC
Bill Gates, China, 23andMe, And Your DNA
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bill-gates-china-23me-and-your-dna/
Story #2: Why Is A Communist Party Member Shaping UK’s Lockdown Policy?
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-sage-stalinist/
Fellow Marxists Searched Prof. Susan Michie's Baby's Pram for Propaganda
https://archive.is/wYZwq
Michie, Big Fan of Lockdowns, Was Once Known As "Stalin's Nanny"
https://archive.is/7nL71
Susan Michie on Behavioral Change
https://www.socialsciencespace.com/2020/01/susan-michie-on-behavioral-change/
How To Deal With Vocal Vaccine Deniers – #PropagandaWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-deal-with-vocal-vaccine-deniers-propagandawatch/
What's In Your Head? Just Like In Nolan's 'Inception', Brain Tech Can Hack Your Mind; 'Neuro-Rights' Can Keep You Safe
https://archive.is/brS2U
Story #3: Kansas City's Sean Culkin Becomes 1st NFL Player to Convert Entire Salary to Bitcoin
https://archive.is/wiLIV
"I fully believe Bitcoin is the future of finance..."
https://twitter.com/culkin22/status/1386664238861623297
Is There A Chance To Unite The Pro And Anti Blockchain Crowds?
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/is-there-chance-to-unite-the-pro-anti-blockchain-crowds/
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