THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 39: The Kings of Israel
Resurrection Life of Jesus
21 views • 1 day ago

The twelve tribes of Israel split into two factions. The northern kingdom was militaristic and the assassination of a sitting king became quite common. Jeroboam as the first king was an evil man.

The next six kings were no better. Nadab, Baasha, Elah, Zimri, Omri and Ahab. All of them walked away from the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and led the northern kingdom to become just like the neighboring heathen nations. It seemed as though they were all vying to become the poster boy for the worst human being on the planet as they led their people to worship demon gods, engage in child sacrifice, and employ temple prostitutes.

Jesus sent prophets to correct the sinful kings but they refused to listen. It is a dark chapter in the history of the Hebrews and the northern tribes would be excluded from the Godhead’s effort to bring humanity’s Redeemer to the earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1828.pdf

RLJ-1828 -- OCTOBER 3, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


