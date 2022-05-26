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"A New Front Has Opened" - Lukashenko, President of Belarus, Ordered to Immediately Create an Operational Command of the Belarusian Armed Forces in the Ukrainian Direction. 052622
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324 views • May 26, 2022
Lukashenko ordered to immediately create an operational command of the Belarusian Armed Forces in the Ukrainian direction
“A new front has opened. We immediately need to create an operational direction on the southern flank.
He explained that Minsk expects pressure from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, in particular, with the help of NATO troops stationed there.
“A new front has opened. We immediately need to create an operational direction on the southern flank.
He explained that Minsk expects pressure from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, in particular, with the help of NATO troops stationed there.
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