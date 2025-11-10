BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Adele (faith based) parody: Flipping Tables
Paro-litty-karaoke
Paro-litty-karaoke
4 followers
12 views • 1 day ago

Original: Chasing Pavements by Adele
All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own nor claim any rights to the music, which is fully credited to Adele Adkins and is used under current legislation permitting parody, satire and cover works.
For entertainment purposes only.
Not intended to deliberately cause offense, alarm, harassment or harm to anyone. That said if you choose to be offended at my content, you can choose to exit my page and not consume it.
All content (unless otherwise stated) is based on my OWN personal beliefs, faith, opinions, research and lived experience. Please always conduct your own research and draw your own conclusions.
I will never apologise for having my own mind nor how I choose to express it.

Keywords
parodytruthjesus is kingbible interpretation
