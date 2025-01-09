Extreme Dangers - Urgent Pleas From Sheriff Richard Mack | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 37

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- President Trump clip – warns of 100% chance of multiple terrorists attacks
- Mack warns of 100% chance of multiple attacks
- Sheriff Mack pleas with DJT to NOT have the inauguration and has a safer
alternative way to get that done
- Mack discusses the shots across the bow already taken – heed the call America
- Directives to the public to align oneself with the Sheriff and the important current topics to discuss with them
- Mack warns the people to have 6 months essentials stored at home
- Hollman-Mack and we the people – follow the simple plan and protect your
community now – deportation program – enlist now!
- Catastrophe has entered our country
- Mack covers sex trafficking -sale of children and the importance of getting the border secured now
- CSPOA – look it up and take action now you MUST get involved
- How did Justice Scalia weigh in on his Mack case ruling What are CLEOS?
- Mack reveals his intel training about what is coming to America – violence and attacks all around – grid will be hit – water supply-electric grid
- Get your Sheriffs posse badge today
