Extreme Dangers - Urgent Pleas From Sheriff Richard Mack | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 37
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
239 views • 3 months ago

- President Trump clip – warns of 100% chance of multiple terrorists attacks


- Mack warns of 100% chance of multiple attacks


- Sheriff Mack pleas with DJT to NOT have the inauguration and has a safer

alternative way to get that done


- Mack discusses the shots across the bow already taken – heed the call America


- Directives to the public to align oneself with the Sheriff and the important current topics to discuss with them


- Mack warns the people to have 6 months essentials stored at home


- Hollman-Mack and we the people – follow the simple plan and protect your

community now – deportation program – enlist now!


- Catastrophe has entered our country


- Mack covers sex trafficking -sale of children and the importance of getting the border secured now


- CSPOA – look it up and take action now you MUST get involved


- How did Justice Scalia weigh in on his Mack case ruling What are CLEOS?


- Mack reveals his intel training about what is coming to America – violence and attacks all around – grid will be hit – water supply-electric grid


- Get your Sheriffs posse badge today


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


border securityemergency preparednesssheriff mackamerica under attacksheriff richard mackcommunity protectionterrorist attack warningstrump inauguration alternative6-month essentialsdeportation programsex trafficking crisiscspoa actioncleo importancejustice scalia rulingintel training warningsgrid attack riskswater supply threatsheriff posse badgecitizen directivesviolence preparedness
