Extreme Dangers - Urgent Pleas From Sheriff Richard Mack | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 37

- President Trump clip – warns of 100% chance of multiple terrorists attacks





- Mack warns of 100% chance of multiple attacks





- Sheriff Mack pleas with DJT to NOT have the inauguration and has a safer

alternative way to get that done





- Mack discusses the shots across the bow already taken – heed the call America





- Directives to the public to align oneself with the Sheriff and the important current topics to discuss with them





- Mack warns the people to have 6 months essentials stored at home





- Hollman-Mack and we the people – follow the simple plan and protect your

community now – deportation program – enlist now!





- Catastrophe has entered our country





- Mack covers sex trafficking -sale of children and the importance of getting the border secured now





- CSPOA – look it up and take action now you MUST get involved





- How did Justice Scalia weigh in on his Mack case ruling What are CLEOS?





- Mack reveals his intel training about what is coming to America – violence and attacks all around – grid will be hit – water supply-electric grid





- Get your Sheriffs posse badge today





