⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled seven attacks of assault groups of the AFU 30th Mechanised, 25th Air Assault brigades and 13th National Guards Brigade close to Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov region). The AFU lost up to 130 troops and two pick-up trucks.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved their position along the front line and with support of the artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 60th Mechanised Brigade near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy suffered losses of up to 260 troops and five motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted fire defeat on AFU manpower and hardware of the 22nd, 28th, 93rd mechanised brigades and 112th and 114th territorial defence brigades close to Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Moreover, the Russian troops repelled two attacks of assault groups of the 5th Assault and 79th Air Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Kleshcheyevka and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 290 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles. During the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit: one Grad MLRS vehicle, one D-20 howitzer, one D-30 gun, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation, repelled an attack of the assault detachments of the 128th territorial defence brigade close to Pryutnoye (Zaporozhye region). The enemy's losses amounted to more than 145 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles. In addition, one artillery ammunition field depot of the AFU was destroyed.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on clusters of manpower and hardware of the 33rd Mechanised, 128th Mountain Assault brigades, and 3rd National Guards Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Rabotino and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region). The AFU lost up to 35 troops killed and wounded, two pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the 35th Marine Brigade, 23rd National Guard Brigade, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade were defeated close to Tokarevka and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region). The enemy suffered losses of up to 25 troops and two motor vehicles.

Operational-Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one aviation ammunition depot as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 107 areas.

Russia's air defence systems shot down 58 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Volchansk (Kharkov region), Peschanoye, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomikhailovka, Mayorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region), Tokmak and Novoye (Zaporozhye region).

In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,833 unmanned aerial vehicles, 462 air defence missile systems, 14,908 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,217 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,966 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,248 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.