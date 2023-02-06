CBDCs | "Under the Guise of a Health Emergency We Are Watching the Central Banks Take Over the Treasuries and the Finances of Sovereign Governments and the Sovereignty of Governments." - Catherine Austin Fitts

**********************************************************************************

Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com