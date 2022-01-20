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Doping the Masses Up "Good + Proper" with Free Money + Inflation (Chamath's Horrible Take)
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31 views • January 20, 2022
Chamath Palihapitiya of the AllIn podcast had a horrible take on the handouts given by the government to the poor around the United States, failing to realize that it was a snapshot in time when they were momentarily pulled out of said "poverty" before the rising water levels of all the money printing engulfed them again in the rising pool of prices with #inflation, but at the same time getting them used to and expecting of the government dole.
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