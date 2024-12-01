BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WEST VIRGINIA COAL MINERS ☈ VERSUS ☭ FEMA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
664 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
360 views • 5 months ago

Lisa 💃🏻💋🌹🍷 - A road was carved out in WNC by the West Virginia Coal Miners so the VOLUNTEERS could get supplies up to the people in Chimney Rock and beyond. FEMA came in and put up a big metal gate and told the volunteers they could no longer use that road. Someone tore down the gate so now FEMA is getting a contract for $280,000 to put another gate, cameras, and guards to make sure no one “trespasses.” $280,00 that could be used on the victims of this storm…


Now tell me why they would to this? I remember Governor Cooper saying in an interview that the people in Chimney Rock shouldn’t rebuild. They just needed to sell their land. Who is he to tell them they shouldn’t rebuild? It’s their land. BUT THEN … there the small matter of the lithium. The people who own the land are in the way…The entire situation reeks of dishonesty.


Source: https://x.com/Lisahudsonchow7/status/1862628058630386134


Thumbnail: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article294762624.html

Keywords
femawhite genocidemulti pronged attackchimney rocksupply roadwest virginia coal miners
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy