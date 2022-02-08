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Ep. 639 – 11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Coerced By LGBT Club Teachers That She’s A Boy
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70 views • February 08, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in California, where two teachers are facing big legal problems after allegedly convincing an 11-year-old girl she was a boy and then telling her to keep it a secret from her parents.
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