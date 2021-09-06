Seemorerocks - September 6, 2021



Aussie Who Is Vaccinated And Tested Negative 9 times Uploads Video From COVID Concentration Camp, People Locked Into Rooms For Over 300 Hours, Guards Threaten To Gas Them



An Australian man uploaded a video from his COVID ‘hotel’ room with the sounds of a prisoner screaming to be let out after hundreds of hours being cooped up inside a small room.



The man, who seems to be having a mental breakdown, is demanding to be let out only to be told to get back inside or face being gassed.



The man who uploaded the video claims to be vaccinated and has tested negative 9 times and he is still stuck inside this prison camp.



This is the text that came with the post:



No air, no leaving the room for 338 hours, the second time in my 11 days here someone has totally smashed up their room, babies crying. I think this guy thought he was leaving today when he is actually leaving at 11.59 pm tonight. You go crazy being all alone. Is this really necessary? I myself had 9 negative tests before being denied quarantine at home and I am vaccinated. Why? What is the price of Victorian’s mental health? does anyone actually care? This guy is threatened to be gassed by authorities if he doesn’t calm down ?? WTF!



It is important the world sees what is happening in Australia, which was once known to be a first world country with human and civil rights.