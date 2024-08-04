Namaste, Knigga with Infinite Fractals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Namaste Knigga, song. We create peace on earth by dwelling on thoughts of peace on earth. It's a metaphysical quantum physics game.
Verse 1:
In a world so vast and wide,
Where differences often collide,
I see you, I honor you,
With a humble heart, I say it true.
Chorus:
Namaste, Knigga, let's spread respect and peace,
From every corner of the earth, let love and light increase.
With humility and gratitude, we'll build a better day,
Together in unity, let's find a peaceful way.
Verse 2:
With hands together, heart to heart,
A gesture where the healing starts,
In every smile, in every eye,
We see the spark that never dies.
Chorus:
Namaste, Knigga, let's spread respect and peace,
From every corner of the earth, let love and light increase.
With humility and gratitude, we'll build a better day,
Together in unity, let's find a peaceful way.
Bridge:
Goodwill flows like a river,
Peace and love we'll deliver,
In the silence, in the noise,
We'll raise our hearts, lift our voice.
Verse 3:
Spiritual awareness in every soul,
Bound by love, we are whole,
With every greeting, we pave the way,
For a brighter, peaceful day.
Chorus:
Namaste, Knigga, let's spread respect and peace,
From every corner of the earth, let love and light increase.
With humility and gratitude, we'll build a better day,
Together in unity, let's find a peaceful way.
Outro:
So take my hand, let's walk this road,
With respect and peace, our hearts will grow,
In unity, with love, we'll stay,
Namaste, Knigga, light our way.