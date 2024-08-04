Namaste, Knigga with Infinite Fractals

Namaste Knigga, song. We create peace on earth by dwelling on thoughts of peace on earth. It's a metaphysical quantum physics game.

Verse 1: In a world so vast and wide, Where differences often collide, I see you, I honor you, With a humble heart, I say it true. Chorus: Namaste, Knigga, let's spread respect and peace, From every corner of the earth, let love and light increase. With humility and gratitude, we'll build a better day, Together in unity, let's find a peaceful way. Verse 2: With hands together, heart to heart, A gesture where the healing starts, In every smile, in every eye, We see the spark that never dies. Chorus: Namaste, Knigga, let's spread respect and peace, From every corner of the earth, let love and light increase. With humility and gratitude, we'll build a better day, Together in unity, let's find a peaceful way. Bridge: Goodwill flows like a river, Peace and love we'll deliver, In the silence, in the noise, We'll raise our hearts, lift our voice. Verse 3: Spiritual awareness in every soul, Bound by love, we are whole, With every greeting, we pave the way, For a brighter, peaceful day. Chorus: Namaste, Knigga, let's spread respect and peace, From every corner of the earth, let love and light increase. With humility and gratitude, we'll build a better day, Together in unity, let's find a peaceful way. Outro: So take my hand, let's walk this road, With respect and peace, our hearts will grow, In unity, with love, we'll stay, Namaste, Knigga, light our way.



