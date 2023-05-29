What could possibly be the cause of 19 customers dying on her mail route in only 4 months?

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to 99Percent.
We
have not seen the full extension of the deaths caused by the COVID-19
vaccine bioweapons, not to mention all the things they are using in
conjunction with them such as 5G frequencies for the internet
connection.
Yet, there are some people, who worship the government and the state, who are begging our corrupt satanic governments for more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.