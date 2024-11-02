Give me liberty or give me death ~ Die with your boots on ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All it takes for evil to thrive is for good men to do nothing. In todays discussion we will be talking about not bowing down and licking the boots of tyrants and bullies. We will talk about the importance to fight for your rights to liberty and bodily autonomy, because those who give up their freedom for security deserve neither. In Addition, for every action, there should be an opposite and equal reaction. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire - 396: Ripple Effect.
