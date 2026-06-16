What Does the Latest Iran War MoU Really Mean? – Video #325

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It appears that the US and Iran have actually signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) that includes an immediate ceasefire, multiple concessions to Iran and a path in 60 days to a permanent agreement. But since Israel is not bound by it, will it hold?
Shownotes:
https://news.antiwar.com/2026/06/15/vance-says-us-iran-mou-has-already-been-signed-digitally/
https://x.com/visionergeo/status/2066292202830025048
https://x.com/DailyIranNews/status/2065417830376325586
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/report-lays-out-trumps-conditions-for-ending-war-but-says-israel-fears-hell-instead-push-for-a-monthlong-ceasefire/
https://www.dialoguepakistan.com/en/world/israel-not-bound-by-iran-deal–minister
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israel-security/2026-06-15/ty-article/.premium/netanyahu-says-israel-to-stay-in-border-buffer-zones-after-u-s-iran-deal-signed/0000019e-cc8d-d9a8-a5de-dfef2bd90000
https://x.com/clashreport/status/2066590862784766187
https://thecradle.co/articles/iran-warns-no-point-in-deal-with-us-if-israel-remains-unrestrained
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/14/israel-expands-military-control-in-gaza-lebanon-and-syria-by-1000sq-km
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Greater_israel.jpg
https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/iran-trump-psychologists-ceasefire-negotiations
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.