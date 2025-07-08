Footage of the Israeli Air Force strike on the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

The ship was captured by the Houthis near Hodeida on November 19, 2023, and towed to the port. The landing party on board the ship, probably trained by the Iranian SNSF special forces, was landed from a Mi-171Sh helicopter.

The ship was hit by US air strikes on March 16 and April 28. On July 6, the ship was attacked by Israel, which said it had a radar on board to track ships.

❗️The United States is removing the international terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), from its list of terrorist organizations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

❗️Lavrov: Russia is ready to provide Iran with uranium enrichment at a level sufficient for a peaceful nuclear program

❗️Israel is preparing for a new strike on Iran if its nuclear program resumes, Axios reports, citing sources.

According to the publication, Israeli authorities are confident that Trump will approve the resumption of attacks under certain conditions: for example, if Iran removes enriched uranium from damaged facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, or restores enrichment facilities.

Chinese Military Targets German Aircraft with Laser During EU Naval Operation

The German Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Chinese military unit targeted a German aircraft with a laser during the European Union’s Aspides operation. Berlin claims the incident “endangered the safety of German personnel.”

“The threat to German personnel and disruption of the mission are completely unacceptable,” the ministry stated.

In response, Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador.

ℹ️Operation Aspides is an EU-led naval deployment in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, ostensibly aimed at “protecting commercial shipping” from attacks by Yemeni Houthis and ensuring “freedom of navigation” in the region.



