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Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked
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203 views • February 20, 2022
Do you believe that your father was an ape, your grand-father was a reptile, and your great grand-father was an explosion? For those who don't believe such pseudo-scientific non-sense (and for those who do), the following presentation lays out the undeniable proof that you are NOT some slowly evolved ape-man and that prehistoric giant reptiles are nothing but a Freemasonic hoax used to bolster this destructive disempowering atheistic nihilistic paradigm they are propagating to the masses.
JURRASIC FARCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2sX3oi6TOTn0/
Did Dinosaurs Exist? More Lies?
https://steverotter.com/did-dinosaurs-exist/
JURRASIC FARCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2sX3oi6TOTn0/
Did Dinosaurs Exist? More Lies?
https://steverotter.com/did-dinosaurs-exist/
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