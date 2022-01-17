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Kirsch: 379,000 Dead from Jab, Deadly Bioweapon Covid Shots Killing Masses
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695 views • January 17, 2022
How many Americans have died thanks to the Covid shots? Steve Kirsch thinks he knows. He’s recently calculated that there have been 379,000 excess deaths in the past year, and that 292,000 of these deaths were caused by the vaccines. How exactly did he reach that conclusion? Steve Kirsch joins us.
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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
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