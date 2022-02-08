© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THESE are the 2 America's existing today. Which do YOU live in.
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • February 08, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Ever feel like you’re living in an alternate universe where facts aren't the reality of others? If so, it’s because two America’s exist today, Glenn says. And in this clip, he explains how they’re divided: One contains citizens devoted to both the Bill of Rights AND individual freedoms, and in the other citizens only listen to and follow the advice of our ‘elite.’ So, to which side do YOU belong?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iadMme6F1SM
Ever feel like you’re living in an alternate universe where facts aren't the reality of others? If so, it’s because two America’s exist today, Glenn says. And in this clip, he explains how they’re divided: One contains citizens devoted to both the Bill of Rights AND individual freedoms, and in the other citizens only listen to and follow the advice of our ‘elite.’ So, to which side do YOU belong?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iadMme6F1SM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.