PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others PREVENT Cancer Due to Chronic Low Body Temperature

Shallow-dive video going over the link between disease & low body temperature. Learn about hyperthermia/thermotherapy at

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Learn how to activate HSPs (heat shock proteins) w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA- & Health Canada-registered medical device that's more portable than any free-standing sauna & can throw-off far-infrared light up to ~6 inches into the body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue @

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OR

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View a list of 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a Richway customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. @

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OR

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To be able to control your schedule so U can be outside & earthing more & have the $ to get & lie on the Biomat or Richway's others products by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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, watch

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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

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c: 305.297.9360

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To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition), visit any of

as described at any of

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BOOST ur Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% UVB vitamin D lamp by

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OR

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To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code

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To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code

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Learn about Vit. D at any of

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To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

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$AVE 10% by applying code:

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at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

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https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

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https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

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To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

watch:

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& view

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OR

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