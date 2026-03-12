PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others PREVENT Cancer Due to Chronic Low Body Temperature

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Shallow-dive video going over the link between disease & low body temperature. Learn about hyperthermia/thermotherapy at
https://Linktr.ee/heatForCancer
Learn how to activate HSPs (heat shock proteins) w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA- & Health Canada-registered medical device that's more portable than any free-standing sauna & can throw-off far-infrared light up to ~6 inches into the body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue @
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View a list of 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a Richway customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. @
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
To be able to control your schedule so U can be outside & earthing more & have the $ to get & lie on the Biomat or Richway's others products by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition), visit any of
as described at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
BOOST ur Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% UVB vitamin D lamp by
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
OR
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code
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Learn more @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To become a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out
https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
Learn about Vit. D at any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminD101
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforIdiots
https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
OR
TryHypo.com
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
& view
https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
OR
26:43End Screen