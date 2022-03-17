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C0VID TESTS ARE PRESET AS POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE, IT'S ALL A SCAM
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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378 views • March 17, 2022
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ul5fQqU8Vh0/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/J2AwurK
3. https://ugetube.com/watch/jTiWsQ1biiAbF5z
But If you're still naive enough to trust and take those flawed contaminated tests, then have yourself tested 6 times or more, with most probably half Positive and half Negative results. Those tests are the key, to continuing indefinitely the scam, and economic sabotage lockdowns, while pandemic profiteering corrupt politicians who know the truth, really make money from those rigged tests, with much financial interest and shares, in those crooked pharmaceutical companies.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU CONFLICT OF INTEREST PERSONALLY INVESTED IN VACCINE PROFITEERING WITH 40% OWNERSHIP OF ACUITAS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pJe2Zx1AzdFv/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/FpL9agq
3. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/107812908814153378
4. https://ugetube.com/watch/9c3XdIm8JcrMq3t

JUSTIN TRUDEAU FAKED HIS OWN COVID VACCINATION:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/qMaxPFWgvEXI/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/qWafCRQ
3. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/107738099864509315

JUSTIN TRUDEAU PART OF THE COVID RACKETEERING WITH KICK BACKS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/O8pw3nFTAbyx/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/xqQR1nQ
3. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/107732561176785393
4. https://ugetube.com/watch/HJAajRSSdjDRnKO

JUSTIN TRUDEAU ADMITTING OF BUYING OUT CANADIAN NEWS MEDIA WITH TAXPAYERS MONEY:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q2Mq73etarPN/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/mtSEbqv
3. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/106957116285096178

(And as Bonus) JUSTIN TRUDEAU PROMOTING PEDOPHILIA CHILD ABUSE:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/TiVlhKezs2Md/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/xabXtq4
3. https://ugetube.com/watch/e4FVCpYZ2yKcpEv
Keywords
pandemiccoronaviruscovidcovidhoaxcovidtest
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