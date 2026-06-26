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Time Traveling, Trump, & Tesla Connection
In Conspiracy Corner we take a hard look at popular conspiracy theories that will blow your mind and we will see how they line up with Biblical passages. In this first episode we will explore evidence for the conspiracy of Trump being a time traveler and the Last President and his connection to Nikoli Tesla.
https://www.distractify.com/p/donald-trump-time-travel-conspiracy-theory
https://www.loc.gov/resource/gdcmassbookdig.barontrumpsmarve00lock/?st=gallery