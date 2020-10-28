© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Bilderberg 2019. Podsumowanie spotkania.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
590 views • October 28, 2020
W tej audycji omawiamy ostatnie spotkanie Grupy Bilderberg 2019, które odbyło się w Montreux, Szwajcarii. Opowiadamy jak wyglądały trzy dni jakie spędziliśmy na konferencji i najważniejsze wydarzenia jakich byliśmy świadkami. Dodatkowo omawiamy plany na przyszły rok jakie były rozpatrywane na tegorocznej konferencji.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.