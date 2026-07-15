The Whole Truth and Nothing But the Truth! by Robert Breaker

Missionary Evangelist and Pastor Robert Breaker talks about the many LIES said about him over the years and gives what he believes to be the SOURCE of those lies. He then gives the EVIDENCE, showing PROOF that they are not true, as he gives the TRUTH, the WHOLE TRUTH, and NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH!

This video was done in the spirit of love, meekness, longsuffering, and humility. He waited 19 years to deal with this, showing LONGSUFFERING. It is NOT his desire to hurt anyone or put anyone down. He simply wishes that the TRUTH be seen and that people make up their own minds about it. May the truth SHINE FORTH!

For more about Robert Breaker's Ministry:





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OLD WEBSITE: www.rrb3.com





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