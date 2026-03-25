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Thick smoke billowed at two sites in Negev following two missiles hit!
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Thick smoke billowed from two sites after explosions, which occurred after two Iranian missiles landed and struck Negev region, south Israel, media reported on Wednesday. Negev is home to the Dimona Nuclear Plant and several of Israeli most sensitive military infrastructures, making it one of the most strategically important areas in the Middle East for six decades. Despite the Negev's inaccessibility, impacts were reported at the Rotem Amfert facility, a large industrial complex located 8 km northeast of the Dimona Nuclear Research Center. An Iranian missile struck and damaged one of the Rotem facilities, which accounts for 15% of the eastern Negev's GDP. These plants are powered by the 440 MW OPC Rotem combined-cycle natural gas-fired power plant.

Another Iranian missile reportedly struck one of the power plants near the Dimona nuclear reactor. No details about the affected power plant, as there are several power plants nearby. There was no confirmed information about technical damage or casualties at the plant. The situation is still developing, and further reports are expected in the coming hours. According to Iran, the targeting on Negev was in response to a previous attack on Iranian Bushehr nuclear power plant. It's worth noting that this Israel-US war has taken a completely different turn, with Iran having no difficulty attacking Israel in broad daylight since this week.

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